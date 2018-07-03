× Chedsey Fire burns in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire is burning in Jackson County northeast of Steamboat Springs.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned 24 acres.

The Chedsey Fire is south of the Teal Lake Campground, which has been evacuated. The burn area is about 15 miles southwest of Walden.

80 people are fighting the fire. On Monday, the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland said resources fighting the fire included a Type 3 Incident Management Team, two 20-person crews, five fire engines and two helicopters.

An emergency closure order has been issued for the Parks Ranger District in the Routt National Forest.

Information regarding possible containment has bot been released.