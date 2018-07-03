× Authorities searching for missing 7-year-old, possibly taken by non-custodial mom

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen with her non-custodial mother, Wheat Ridge police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the missing girl, Zion Dominguez, was last seen with her mother, Fanesa Dominguez, who does not have custody of the girl.

She was last seen in a silver or light gray 1988 Mercury Cougar with CO license plate 402-SRW.

Zion is 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She has curly, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Monday morning wearing a pink and purple sundress with a paisley pattern, and flip flops.

Fanesa Dominguez, 32, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 180 pounds. She has a heart tattoo on a finger and a beauty mark tattoo near her mouth and usually carries a small black backpack as a purse, police said.

Anyone who sees the girl, mother, or the car is asked to call 911 or Wheat Ridge police at 303-237-2220.