× American Heart Association Cycle Nation – 9/8

Who: American Heart Association

What: Cycle Nation

When: Saturday, September 8th

Where: Tivoli Quad at Metro State University of Denver (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is continuing to support the American Heart Association and their fight against heart disease. Join Channel 2’s own Joana Canals and Erika Gonzalez as they emcee the annual Cycle Nation event.

CycleNation is a movement to empower the nation to use cycling to help Americans get brain and heart health while raising funds to continue vital community programs and support research to end stroke and heart disease.

Join us in Tivoli Quad and help us ignite a health revolution in our community that will create awareness for stroke and heart disease. This event will be limited to 250 bikes, so sign up now before we are sold out! This LIVE event includes live music, family-friendly activities, and more!

For more information and to register, click here.