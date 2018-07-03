4th of July grilling: Street Corn “Colorado”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Daniel Asher, chef of River and Woods, and executive chef of Acreage at Stem Ciders tells us about the Summer Dinner series.

ACF Summer Dinner Series benefiting the ACF Colorado Chefs Association apprenticeship program

Tuesdays from July 3rd - August 21 5:30- 9:00pm

BBQ Supply Co.

2180 South Delaware Street

Denver, CO, United States, 80223

Cost: $100 per ticket (includes 5-course dinner, paired with 2 beer tasting portions per dish. Tax, gratuity are included!)

Street Corn “Colorado”

*Use locally sourced ingredients when possible, supporting local agriculture and knowing your farmer is an excellent way to connect with your community

-Daniel Asher

Chef/Owner:River and Woods

Executive Chef: Acreage CiderHouse

Ingredients:

4 ears, organic corn

1 C grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 Small jalapeño, seeded and cut small dice

1 blood orange, peeled & diced

1/2C roasted Pueblo Chiles, diced

1 lime, juiced

1 lime, cut in 4 wedges

1 avocado, diced

1/2C cilantro, chopped

1/4C extra virgin olive oil

3/4C Noosa plain yogurt, sour cream or crema

2oz cotija cheese, grated

Sea salt to taste

Chile powder to taste

Method:

-grill corn until nicely charred and roasted

-let cool, and cut off cob.

-combine all ingredients reserving a few wedges of lime and grated cotija for garbish

-let marinate for 30 minutes