4th of July grilling: Street Corn “Colorado”

Chef Daniel Asher, chef of River and Woods, and executive chef of Acreage at Stem Ciders tells us about the Summer Dinner series.
ACF Summer Dinner Series benefiting the ACF Colorado Chefs Association apprenticeship program
Tuesdays from July 3rd - August 21 5:30- 9:00pm
BBQ Supply Co.
2180 South Delaware Street
Denver, CO, United States, 80223
Cost: $100 per ticket (includes 5-course dinner, paired with 2 beer tasting portions per dish. Tax, gratuity are included!)
Street Corn “Colorado”
*Use locally sourced ingredients when possible, supporting local agriculture and knowing your farmer is an excellent way to connect with your community
-Daniel Asher
Chef/Owner:River and Woods
Executive Chef: Acreage CiderHouse
Ingredients:
4 ears, organic corn
1 C grape tomatoes, cut in half
1 Small jalapeño, seeded and cut small dice
1 blood orange, peeled & diced
1/2C roasted Pueblo Chiles, diced
1 lime, juiced
1 lime, cut in 4 wedges
1 avocado, diced
1/2C cilantro, chopped
1/4C extra virgin olive oil
3/4C Noosa plain yogurt, sour cream or crema
2oz cotija cheese, grated
Sea salt to taste
Chile powder to taste
Method:
-grill corn until nicely charred and roasted
-let cool, and cut off cob.
-combine all ingredients reserving a few wedges of lime and grated cotija for garbish
-let marinate for 30 minutes
