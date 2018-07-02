Woman killed in Englewood bike vs. car hit-and-run, suspected driver charged

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A woman died early Monday morning after police say she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike Sunday afternoon.

According to Englewood police, the driver of a red Chevrolet sedan hit a bicyclist near the intersection of South Downing Street and East Cornell Avenue at 1:13 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the Chevy left the scene. The cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Englewood Police Department Sergeant Chad Read confirmed Monday morning that the cyclist — a woman in her early 60s — died around 1 a.m. Monday.

Investigators located the suspected vehicle and a woman associated with it at 5:24 p.m. Sunday.

Dominique Cain, 33, faces six counts in all: vehicular homicide, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to observe a traffic signal, failure to stop and provide information following an accident involving death and reckless driving.