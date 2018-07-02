Thomas Rhett goes hiking in Colorado ahead of Kenny Chesney concert

DENVER — What’s the best way to warm up for a concert in Colorado? Taking a hike in the Colorado high country of course! The country music star went hiking with his family and friends ahead of his Denver show on Saturday.

Before opening for Kenny Chesney at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Saturday night, Rhett and his family took a pre-show hike at Saint Mary’s Glacier near Idaho Springs.

Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, posted several photos from their hike with their kids and a few friends.

And one more with the boys A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

Atkins also added that despite Rhett rolling his ankle and other minor falling among friends, that the hike was a success.

“Our little Colorado family hike 🌲☀🏔💚 (happy to report with just TR rolling his ankle, Tyler slipping 14 times, Kasey falling twice and Willa Gray falling once we had very minor injuries 😂),” Atkins wrote.

Rhett is on the road with Chesney this summer before continuing his headlining Life Changes Tour in August.