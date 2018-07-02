‘Ready, Fit, Go’ meal service closes, leaving customers empty-handed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A popular metro business that specializes in healthy meals is now shut down by the state for unpaid taxes, and that's leaving customers empty handed.

Customers who ordered food from the Ready, Fit, Go service are now without the meals they paid for and waiting for an explanation from the company as to how they will be taken care of.

FOX31 was at the Northfield Stapleton store when surprised customers discovered the business was closed.

Over the past months, customers around the metro area hit the internet, touting the quality and convenience offered by Ready, Fit, Go, but now the company’s Facebook page, once filled with praise, is being hit with several complaints.

The store is covered with City and County of Denver seizure and eviction notices saying the business owes more than $5,000 in taxes.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found four locations closed in Colorado and listed as delinquent with the Secretary of State.

FOX31 contacted one franchise owner outside of Denver and were told he "knew nothing about it".

The Consumer Protection Division of the Colorado Attorney General's office tells the Problem Solvers anyone who paid money to Ready, Fit Go can file a complaint here . You can file a complaint with the Denver Better Business Bureau here.