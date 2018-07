DENVER — Three lanes of southbound Interstate 25 were closed for at least 45 minutes Monday morning.

A multi-vehicle crash forced authorities to close all but two lanes of southbound traffic about one half mile north of Interstate 70. At one point, the five main lanes were forced to merge into one lane to get around the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 45 minutes now, 3-4 lanes of traffic have been blocked due to this major crash on I-25 SB before I-70 creating a monster jam back to 88th Ave #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/9ZtmcVdgdf — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) July 2, 2018

Traffic was backed up to 88th Avenue.

All lanes had reopened by about 9 a.m.