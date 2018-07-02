× Liver Life Walk – September 9th

Who: American Liver Foundation

What: Liver Life Walk

When: Sunday, September 9th

Where: Phillip S. Miller Park (click here for map)

Colorado's Own Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, is excited to support this year's Liver Life Walk put on by the American Liver Foundation. Join Channel 2's own Ken Clark as he emcees this charitable cause.

Join in as we change the face of liver disease. Your participation will bring awareness to liver disease and provide financial support for our educational programs and patient services offered to the millions of Americans battling one of the 100 known liver diseases.

for more information and to register, click here.