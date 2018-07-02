Liver Life Walk – September 9th
Who: American Liver Foundation
What: Liver Life Walk
When: Sunday, September 9th
Where: Phillip S. Miller Park (click here for map)
Join in as we change the face of liver disease. Your participation will bring awareness to liver disease and provide financial support for our educational programs and patient services offered to the millions of Americans battling one of the 100 known liver diseases.
for more information and to register, click here.
