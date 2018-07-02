× Light the Night – 9/27

Who: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

What: Light the Night Walk

When: Thursday, September 27

Where: Washington Park (click for map)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, as part of 2 your health, is excited to again support Light the Night by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Join Channel 2’s own Joana Canals as she emcees a beautiful night of support and inspiration.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it’s all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission.

For more information and to register, click here.