Jared Polis selects Dianne Primavera as running mate
DENVER – Democratic nominee for Governor of Colorado Jared Polis announced his running mate Monday.
Dianne Primavera, a former Democratic state representative and current CEO of the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Denver, will run to become Lieutenant Governor in a Polis administration.
Primavera, who represented Broomfield during her time in the legislature from 2007–2011 and again from 2013-2017 is perhaps best known as an expert on health care. Primavera is also a cancer survivor.
According to FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George, it was widely expected Polis would choose a female running mate with Colorado General Assembly experience – since Polis’ expertise largely rests in Congressional matters.
Throughout the day Polis teased the selection on social media – posting clues like the pick “has two dogs” and recently “became a grandparent.”
Most political analysts say the LG pick does little for campaign numbers since voters ultimately vote for the “top of the ticket.”
However running mates do allow for a second campaigner to hold events throughout the state.
GOP nominee Walker Stapleton is expected to announce his running mate on Tuesday.
