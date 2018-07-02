Jared Polis selects Dianne Primavera as running mate

Jared Polis and Dianne Primavera (Photos: Facebook- PolisForColorado and primaveraforcolorado)

DENVER – Democratic nominee for Governor of Colorado Jared Polis announced his running mate Monday.

Dianne Primavera, a former Democratic state representative and current CEO of the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Denver, will run to become Lieutenant Governor in a Polis administration.

Primavera, who represented Broomfield during her time in the legislature from 2007–2011 and again from 2013-2017 is perhaps best known as an expert on health care. Primavera is also a cancer survivor.

According to FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George, it was widely expected Polis would choose a female running mate with Colorado General Assembly experience – since Polis’ expertise largely rests in Congressional matters.

Throughout the day Polis teased the selection on social media – posting clues like the pick “has two dogs” and recently “became a grandparent.”

Most political analysts say the LG pick does little for campaign numbers since voters ultimately vote for the “top of the ticket.”

However running mates do allow for a second campaigner to hold events throughout the state.

GOP nominee Walker Stapleton is expected to announce his running mate on Tuesday.

 

