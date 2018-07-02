× Jared Polis selects Dianne Primavera as running mate

DENVER – Democratic nominee for Governor of Colorado Jared Polis announced his running mate Monday.

Dianne Primavera, a former Democratic state representative and current CEO of the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Denver, will run to become Lieutenant Governor in a Polis administration.

Primavera, who represented Broomfield during her time in the legislature from 2007–2011 and again from 2013-2017 is perhaps best known as an expert on health care. Primavera is also a cancer survivor.

According to FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George, it was widely expected Polis would choose a female running mate with Colorado General Assembly experience – since Polis’ expertise largely rests in Congressional matters.

Throughout the day Polis teased the selection on social media – posting clues like the pick “has two dogs” and recently “became a grandparent.”

Hint 4️⃣: @LtGov4CO dances 5️⃣ nights a week! 💃🕺 Can you guess who it is? Find out if you’re right at 6pm today! pic.twitter.com/yLGSB8Ne72 — Polis for Colorado (@PolisForCO) July 2, 2018

Most political analysts say the LG pick does little for campaign numbers since voters ultimately vote for the “top of the ticket.”

However running mates do allow for a second campaigner to hold events throughout the state.

GOP nominee Walker Stapleton is expected to announce his running mate on Tuesday.