Hot Tuesday ahead with rain chances returning Wednesday

It has been another hot and dry day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Tuesday will be just as hot with only a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Denver will climb to 94 degrees Tuesday afternoon with building clouds. The Front Range has a 10 percent chance to see an isolated afternoon storm with better chances on the northeast plains.

Wednesday's high temperatures will drop into the mid 80s with a 30 percent chance of afternoon/evening storms. If you have plans to be outside for the Fourth of July stay weather aware.

Thursday will stay cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a 30 percent chance of afternoon storms.

The heat returns Friday and stays through the weekend with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and mostly dry conditions.

