× Hot, dry weather returns; cold front arrives on Fourth of July

DENVER — Expect a hot, dry Monday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with smoky sunshine. Most of the smoke is from the Weston Pass wildfire. The high temperature will be 93. The record is 101, set in 2012.

The mountains will have a hot, dry and smoky Monday with highs between 75 and 90 degrees. Light morning winds will turn gusty during the afternoon with speeds of 25 to 35 mph.

Tuesday will also be hot and dry with only a 10 percent chance of a dry, gusty thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be around 94.

A cold front arrives on Wednesday — the Fourth of July. Expect morning sunshine and a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will drop to 85 degrees.

Thursday high temperatures will stay in the mid 80s.

Temperatures heat back up for the weekend with low- to mid 90s and mostly dry conditions.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.