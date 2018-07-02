× Doggie Plunge – 9/8

Who: Freedom Service Dogs of America

What: Doggie Plunge

When: Saturday, September 8th from 9am – 3pm

When: Pirate’s Cove Family Aquatic Center (click for map)

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is thrilled to support this year’s Doggie Plunge by our partners at Freedom Service Dogs of America. Bring your furry friend and close out the summer in style when Pirates Cove goes to the dogs! Your best friend will enjoy splashing around the water and running free.

Please note that all dogs must be spayed/neutered in order to enter the water park. If your dog is not spayed/neutered, please do not proceed with registration. You will be asked to leave the water park if your dog is not spayed/neutered. For the protection of all attendees, dogs must have current rabies vaccinations. The Doggie Plunge is not appropriate for dogs that do not enjoy socializing with other dogs, as it is a completely off leash event. Please use your best judgment as to whether or not your dog will enjoy attending – you know your dog best. Dogs that are aggressive or playing inappropriately will be asked to leave. This is for the protection of all attendees, both canine and human, as we aim to create a fun, safe environment.

For more information and to register, click here.