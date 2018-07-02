Daybreak Delights: red, white, and blue tart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Classic Tart Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and softened

1 cup confectioners' sugar

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

Mound flour on your work surface and make a well in the center. Place butter, sugar, and salt in center of well and mix together using your fingers. Slowly incorporate flour into butter mixture, using your fingers, until a slightly grainy dough forms.

Make a well in the center of flour mixture and add eggs. Using your fingers, slowly incorporate flour mixture into eggs until dough begins to come together.

Using the palm of your hand, knead dough a few times until smooth. Roll dough into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours before using.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Vanilla Custard

*I use this to fill tartlets and top with fresh berries.

2 cups whole milk

1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

6 eggs yolks

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup Cornstarch

1 Tablespoon Unsalted Butter

In a medium saucepan, heat the milk and vanilla bean to a boil over medium heat. Immediately turn off the heat and set aside to infuse for 10 minutes. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add cornstarch and whisk vigorously until no lumps remain. Whisk in 1/4 cup of the hot milk mixture until incorporated. Whisk in the remaining hot milk mixture, reserving the empty saucepan.

*Be sure to whisk all over the bottom and the edges.

Pour the mixture through a fine mesh strainer back into the saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat whisking constantly, until thickened and slowly boiling. Remove from heat and stir in the butter. Cover and chill for at least two hours or until ready to serve. Press a piece of plastic wrap to the top of the custard to avoid it forming a skin.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: 4th of July Fresh Berry Tart

What you need

1 8 inch tart shell, blind baked and cool

1 recipe vanilla custard, cooled

1 Cup Blueberries

1 cup Bing Cherries, Halved and pitted

1/2 cup sugar

What to Do

In a sauce pan combine sugar and berries, heat on low until berries begin to release their juices and the sugar is dissolved.

Assembly:

Fill the tart shell with the Vanilla Custard, then spread cooled blueberry and Bing Cherry mixture atop assembled tart. and refrigerate any left overs Enjoy!