Crews respond to wildfire on Surgarloaf Mountain near Boulder; pre-evacuation notices issued

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Firefighters in Boulder County responded to a wildfire burning on Sugarloaf Mountain near Boulder on Monday morning.
The fire, which is being called the Switzerland Fire, is burning near Switzerland Trail and Sugarloaf Mountain on the Boulder Ranger District.
Officials said that the fire is about one acre in size and is spreading on U.S. Forest Service land.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued pre-evacuation notices for several roads in the area.
It is unknown how the fire started. Several wildfires are burning across Colorado, including the Spring Fire that has burned more than 53,000 acres, as hot and dry conditions continue.
This story is developing. We will update this page with the latest information.