Crews respond to wildfire on Surgarloaf Mountain near Boulder; pre-evacuation notices issued

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Firefighters in Boulder County responded to a wildfire burning on Sugarloaf Mountain near Boulder on Monday morning.

The fire, which is being called the Switzerland Fire, is burning near Switzerland Trail and Sugarloaf Mountain on the Boulder Ranger District.

Officials said that the fire is about one acre in size and is spreading on U.S. Forest Service land.

#SwitzerlandFire is 1 acre and spreading. Firefighters are on scene. — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) July 2, 2018

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued pre-evacuation notices for several roads in the area.

Pre-evacuation notice for the #SwitzerlandFire for the following roads:

Sugarloaf Rd (4300-5223)

Sugarloaf Mtn Rd

S. Peak Rd

S. Peak Tr

S. Peak Ln

Labelle Rd

Nightshade Dr

Primos Rd

Coyote Ct — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 2, 2018

Pre-evacuation notice was sent through our dispatch to the properties located within this polygon. #SwizerlandFire pic.twitter.com/XZPzplta5Z — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) July 2, 2018

It is unknown how the fire started. Several wildfires are burning across Colorado, including the Spring Fire that has burned more than 53,000 acres, as hot and dry conditions continue.

This story is developing. We will update this page with the latest information.