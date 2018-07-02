× Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Community handled Westminster moose situation perfectly

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — At first, Angie Shiers didn’t believe what her neighbor was telling her. It was early on a Friday morning, and she and her family were just waking up when they heard there was a moose across the street of their Westminster home.

“Maybe it’s a really big dog,” Shiers said. But her neighbor was right: a 400-pound moose had wandered its way into her neighbor’s yard. She called 911, the first step for what representatives from Colorado Parks and Wildlife described as the “perfect way to handle the situation.”

“They were all very professional,” Shiers said as Westminster police and animal control arrived on scene. “The police officers, just like us, were like, ‘Woah, this is the coolest thing that we’ve seen.’”

Other large wild animals have recently roamed into the Denver metro area, as reports surfaced from Lakewood police that a black bear was seen going from home to home.

The Problem Solvers wanted to find out why and how these larger animals are making their way into the city.

“A lot of deer, especially [have been] coming further and further into town as they have greenways or natural pathways through parks,” Lauren Truitt with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

CPW was able to tranquilize the moose, thanking the community for giving it space, before it was able to tag it and release the animal into the a remote area in the mountains.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has tips for how to handle interactions with various animals one may see around the state.