× Castle Rock Police Department Touch-a-Truck

Who: Castle Rock Police Department

What: Touch-a-Truck

When: Saturday, September 29th from 9a-2p

Where: Douglas County Fairgrounds (click for map)

The FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 Pinpoint Weather BEAST will again be a part of this year’s Castle Rock Police Department Touch-a-Truck event.

Be sure to bring the kids and come out to check out vehicles of all shapes, sizes and duties. The lineup of vehicles includes police cars and trucks, firetrucks, construction vehicles, military vehicles and much more! Stop by the Pinpoint Weather BEAST and get an up-close and inside look at the biggest and baddest weather vehicle in Colorado!