Carjacking leads to shootout with camper; campsites near Devil’s Head closed

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – An alleged carjacking led to a shootout with an unsuspecting camper Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:09 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a carjacking that had taken place in El Paso County.

The suspect, a 29-year-old male, drove the stolen vehicle into the Pike National Forest, shooting at passing vehicles.

He ultimately stopped the vehicle at a Devil’s Head Campground and approached an unsuspecting camper with a rifle, which began a confrontation.

As the confrontation ensued the rifle was pointed at the camper/victim and the camper returned fire.

The Manitou Springs Police Department, who had been monitoring the call, arrived on scene to provide assistance until Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was treated and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is considered in stable condition, according to officials.

There were no other injuries.

The suspect will face charges out of Douglas County and will also have charges out of El Paso County.

Due to the complexity of the crime scene, officials said all campsites from Devil’s Head and south will be closed for at least the next 48 hours.

The public is asked to avoid the area as there is no way for through traffic from Douglas County to El Paso County.