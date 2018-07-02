Body found in trunk of car in Lakewood investigated as homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they will be investigating the death of a man found dead in the trunk of a car as a homicide.

Last Thursday, a U.S. Marshal who was searching for a parole violator called JeffCo deputies after locating Dean Clark Wallis’ car and noticing a strong smell coming from the trunk.

JeffCo deputies and investigators responded to 3505 S. Nelson Circle, obtained a search warrant, accessed the trunk and discovered a body later identified as Wallis.

Wallis,51, had been reported as missing in Lakewood on May 9.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).