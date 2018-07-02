Best Buy no longer selling CDs, but will continue selling vinyl

Did you ever think that a store would stop selling CDs but continue selling vinyl records? That’s exactly what Best Buy is doing.

The retailer stopped selling CDs at its stores on Sunday. As digital streaming services continue to dominate, CD sales have fallen in recent years.

According to CBS News, CDs only brought in $40 million annually at Best Buy. Target has also threatened to pull CDs from its stores in coming months.

However, in a twist, Best Buy will continue selling vinyl records for the next two years as vinyl enjoys a comeback.

Last year, vinyl record sales hit a 27-year-high, according to Billboard.