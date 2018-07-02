8 year old leukemia patient getting support from mermaid fairies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Chelsea Craver’s room at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is covered in hundreds of colored mermaid fairies. They are all over the walls and doors, and more are coming in. “I like all of them,” Chelsea said.

The eight year old from Littleton is battling acute myeloid leukemia, and has been at the hospital since March 6. What’s it like being there for so long? “Poopy!” she said.

Since Chelsea is not allowed to leave the hospital, a friend started the mermaid campaign. People are asked to print out the mermaid fairy, color it in, and take pictures of her adventures in different places. Then send the drawing, or the pictures to Chelsea.

The mermaid, named “Sea” like Chelsea, can be seen in photos from Costa Rica, the Bahamas, New York, California and more. “I just like to see them in different places,” Chelsea said.

The effort means a lot. “It just shows you that people are really thinking about you,” said Tiffany Craver, Chelsea’s mom.

Chelsea is now scheduled for a bone marrow transplant at Children’s Hospital Colorado, and her doctor has high hopes for the special little girl. “She brings rainbows, and unicorns and mermaids into everybody's hearts every day,” said Dr. John Van Doorninck, a pediatric oncologist and hematologist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Even with all of the great ideas for travel, there’s just one place Chelsea wants to go. “Home!” she said.

If you’d like to print mermaid fairy and send it to Chelsea, click here.

mail to :

Chelsea Craver

5460 Mohawk Rd

Littleton, CO 80123

https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/chelseacraver