Temperatures warm to the 90s on Monday

Denver's high temperature reached 89 degrees this afternoon, right around average for this time of year. On Monday, temperatures will jump back into the 90s with another hot week ahead.

Denver will reach 93 degrees Monday afternoon with only a 10 percent chance of an isolated storm. Most places will stay dry but an afternoon shower or storm can't be ruled out.

Ready or not, the 90s are back for Monday! #cowx pic.twitter.com/KMQOc71X6f — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) July 2, 2018

Colorado's far eastern plains will have better chance for storms tomorrow with a marginal risk for severe weather. Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats on the plains.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s on Tuesday with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

Wednesday, the Fourth of July, temperatures will cool to the upper 80s thanks to afternoon clouds and storm chances. As of right now, it looks like the Front Range will be dealing with scattered afternoon storms. The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details on the timing as it gets closer.

Thursday will stay in the 80s with more afternoon storm chances.

Temperatures will climb back to the 90s Friday through Sunday with only small chances for an isolated storm each afternoon.

