× Seasonal temperatures, sunshine ahead for Sunday

Seasonal temperatures will return on Sunday, with highs reaching the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. A pop-up shower can’t be ruled out for the far southern side of the Denver metro and over the Palmer Divide, but majority of the region will stay sunny and cloud-less through the afternoon. Conditions will be breezy throughout the day, with gusts as high as 20-25 miles per hour. Mostly clear and breezy conditions will linger overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to start the day on Monday.

Temperatures will continue to rise for the start of our holiday week, with mid-90s quickly returning to the Front Range by Monday afternoon. An isolated pop-up shower during the afternoon on Monday and Tuesday.

The 4th of July holiday will see an increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. Some storms could be severe, with damaging wind and large hail the main concern. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s. Thursday’s forecast will be similar, with afternoon scattered storms and a slight drop in temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.