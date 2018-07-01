One dead, 2 in critical condition following shooting in north Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man is dead after three people were shot near East 38th Avenue and Gilpin Street in Denver on Saturday night, Denver police said. Two other victims are in critical condition, as of Sunday morning.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. in the alley in the 3800 block of Franklin Street. Police located the three victims about seven blocks away near Bruce Randolph and Gaylord streets.

One of the victims was found dead inside the vehicle, police said. Two other victims were taken to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition.

No suspect description has been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.