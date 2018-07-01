La Veta community comes together as Spring Fire blazes through the county

LA VETA, Colo. — The Spring Fire in southern Colorado continues to burn and the conditions continue to change as well.

On Sunday afternoon the town of La Veta smelled like a campfire and a red haze sat over the area.

Highway 160 is still closed from Fort Garland to La Veta and Highway 12 is shut down near La Veta as well.

“It’s an emotional roller-coaster,” one resident said.

RELATED: Colorado fires

A wildfire is fuming in La Veta’s backyard. Structures are lost, people are evacuated and the ever last effects are all people can talk about.

Another resident said, “It had a small cabin, and we’re pretty sure that one’s gone.”

Some say their property is in the clear while others heard just the opposite. Folks really don’t know how their homes are because no one is allowed to go past the road closures.

“The waiting, is what is the hardest,” a property owner said. “It’s worse than knowing.”

Near the fire dry and windy conditions continue with no signs of slowing down. Ranchers started to save what they could.

RELATED: List of wildfires burning in Colorado

“I owe it all to friends and neighbors, i couldn’t have done it without them,” Ron Jameson said.

Up the street, volunteers from Trinidad drop off supplies.

“These are all people who are just community members,” one of the volunteers from Trinidad said. “We brought, two full pallets of water and cage of water out of Trinidad.”

There’s no word on how long the firefighters will be at it, because the fire seems relentless. The people in La Veta are relentless too, and will continue to come together.

Firefighters and officials still don’t know how many structures are damaged because the fire is too hot. They hope to assess everything in the coming days.

The Spring Fire has burned 41,292 acres as of Sunday and continues to grow as crews deal with hot, dry and windy weather conditions. 480 people are fighting the fire, which is 0 percent contained.