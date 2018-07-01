Golden retriever saves owner from being bit by rattlesnake in Arizona

ANTHEM, Ariz. – A golden retriever puppy was attacked by a rattlesnake in Arizona on Friday after jumping to protect his owner.

The 6-month-old retriever, Todd, and his owner, Paula Godwin, were walking down the streets of Anthem, Arizona on Friday morning when Godwin almost stepped on a rattlesnake, Godwin wrote in a Facebook post.

Todd jumped into harm’s way to protect Godwin and was bitten in the face in the process.

“We were walking down the hill I literally almost stepped on a…rattlesnake,” Godwin said in the Facebook post. “But my hero of a puppy, Todd, saved me. He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit.”

Godwin told KSAZ that Todd is recovering and is “being a normal puppy.”