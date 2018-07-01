Cyclist killed in crash along College Avenue in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A cyclist was killed on Saturday night following a crash with a car on South College Avenue, according to Fort Collins police.

Around 10:17 p.m., a 2016 Nissan Leaf driven by a juvenile was driving southbound on South College Avenue near the intersection of Bueno Drive. The male cyclist rode into the southbound lanes and the vehicle collided with the bicyclist who was thrown from the bike, according to police.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash, police said.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office after notification of next of kin.

South College Avenue was closed for approximately 5 hours while the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash who has not already given a statement to police is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Services Officer Ken Koski at 970-221-6555.