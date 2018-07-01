Car recovered after pedestrian hit-and-run

DENVER — On Sunday afternoon, a traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a red Chevrolet sedan occurred at the intersection of South Downing Street and East Cornell Avenue.

The driver of the red Chevy sedan left the scene of the accident and the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have only revealed that the bicyclist is a female in her early 60’s.

The vehicle and a woman associated with that vehicle, who is considered to be a person of interest, were located in Aurora at 5:24 p.m., about four hours after the collision.

The investigation is continuing and nobody has been officially charged with anything relating to this incident. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.