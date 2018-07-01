At-risk woman missing from Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk 29-year-old woman.

Amy Marie Sullivant was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Crystal Street. She was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Amy is 5-feet-1, 180 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She suffers from numerous medical disabilities and is developmentally delayed, according to Aurora police.

Amy has gone missing in the past and is know to frequent RTD facilities.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amy please call the Aurora Police Department at (303)627-3100 or call 911.