Anonymous shopper buys $1 million worth of remaining toys at Toys R Us to donate

RALEIGH, N.C. – A mystery shopper spent $1 million on all the remaining toys at a North Carolina Toys R Us store and plans to donate it all to children.

WNCN reported that the anonymous shopper bought the toys before the chain closed every store nationwide on Friday. Employees of the North Carolina location kept the identity a secret as they boxed up the remaining toys.

The anonymous buyer's kind gesture is a silver lining in the sad end of Toys R Us as it closed all 700 remaining stores across the country on Friday.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in September in hopes of turning around. But terrible Christmas sales left it on life support. The chain had 735 US stores when it announced plans to go out of business in March.

The 70-year old company will continue in some other countries, such as Canada.

On Friday, a photo of mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe wheeling a small suitcase out of an empty Toys R Us when viral.

However, the Toys R Us brand may not be gone for long, an auction for the company’s name, baby shower registry and various trademarks is set for late July.