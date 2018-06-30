Weston Pass Fire in Park County forces closure of Highway 285
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire in central Colorado has burned 1,826 acres as of Saturday afternoon. The Weston Pass Fire also forced officials to close a lengthy portion of Highway 285 Saturday afternoon.
The highway is shut down in both directions between Fairplay and Antero Junction — a distance of about 25 miles.
The U.S. Forest Service has assumed command of the fire, which is about 9 miles southwest of Fairplay in the Buffalo Peaks wilderness area.
There are 194 people fighting the fire, which began Thursday. Authorities believe it was caused by lightning. It is zero percent contained.
A mandatory evacuation was issued for people who live in the immediate vicinity of the fire south of County Road 22.
Residents in the Black Mountain, Cora and Thousand Peaks subdivisions are encouraged to be prepared to leave quickly if necessary.
A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will assume control of firefighting operations on Sunday. The team will also manage the High Chateau Fire in neighboring Teller County, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.