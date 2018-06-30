× Weston Pass Fire in Park County forces closure of Highway 285

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire in central Colorado has burned 1,826 acres as of Saturday afternoon. The Weston Pass Fire also forced officials to close a lengthy portion of Highway 285 Saturday afternoon.

The highway is shut down in both directions between Fairplay and Antero Junction — a distance of about 25 miles.

US 285, in Park County, is closed between Fairplay and Antero Junction (mp 188 to mp 163) in both directions due to the #WestonPassFire. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check https://t.co/uOU0HHbUQ6. There is no stopping or parking at the closure points. pic.twitter.com/c6MvHn4Igw — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 30, 2018

The U.S. Forest Service has assumed command of the fire, which is about 9 miles southwest of Fairplay in the Buffalo Peaks wilderness area.

There are 194 people fighting the fire, which began Thursday. Authorities believe it was caused by lightning. It is zero percent contained.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for people who live in the immediate vicinity of the fire south of County Road 22.

Residents in the Black Mountain, Cora and Thousand Peaks subdivisions are encouraged to be prepared to leave quickly if necessary.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will assume control of firefighting operations on Sunday. The team will also manage the High Chateau Fire in neighboring Teller County, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.