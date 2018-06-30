Temperatures warm to the 80s Sunday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eastern Colorado finally cooled down today with temperatures in the 70s for most spots. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon have also helped cool off temperatures.

Storms will stay in the forecast this Saturday evening. After 6 p.m. the best chances for storms will move east of I-25 and onto the eastern plains. It is possible that some storms turn strong to severe with large hail and strong winds being the main threats.

Sunday will be dry, sunny, and warmer in Colorado.

Denver's high temperature will hit 87 degrees with a light breeze in the afternoon.

Tomorrow's temperatures will be back in the 80s on the Front Range with sunny skies and dry conditions! #cowx pic.twitter.com/J9pLH5aQke — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) June 30, 2018

The rest of the week will be in the 90s on the Front Range. Storm chances stay small on Monday and Tuesday but will increase to a 20 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

If you have Fourth of July plans to be outside, stay weather aware that afternoon and know that scattered storms are possible. The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details on the Fourth of July forecast as it gets closer.

