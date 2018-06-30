× Sugarloaf Fire in Grand County grows to 1,300-plus acres

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A fire burning at high elevations in Grand County has grown to 1,311 acres, authorities said Saturday.

The Sugarloaf Fire is burning beetle-killed trees in a remote area north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser.

“A closure is now in effect near the fire to the east of Grand County Road 3, south of the Keyser Creek/Churches Park Road, and going east as far as the Fraser Experimental Forest,” authorities said via InciWeb, a website that provides official wildfire updates.

A Type 3 Management team took control of firefighting efforts Saturday morning. Other resources include nine fire engines and a helicopter.

Officials believe the fire was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday. No structures are immediately threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.

Summit County Fire and EMS said the fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land about 4 miles from the Summit County border near Ute Pass and the Henderson Mill.

Containment is at zero percent.

The fire is separate from the Golf Course Fire, also burning in Grand County.