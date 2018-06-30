× Spring Fire now over 38,000 and growing, evacuations remain in place

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Spring Fire in southern Colorado grew to 38,136 acres as of Saturday morning. Fire managers expected hot, dry weather again Saturday. Firefighting conditions were expected to be similar to Friday, when the wildfire saw expolsive growth.

The fire, which started Wednesday east of Fort Garland and southeast of the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, forced people in several areas to evacuate in Costilla and Huerfano counties.

A community meeting for evacuees was planned at 1 p.m. Saturday at the evacuation center located at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center, 17591 East Highway 160 in Blanca, Colorado. This meeting will provide resources to evacuees as well as a fire update.

Structures have been lost in the Spring Fire. Officials have not said how many have burned. They plan to identify the structures lost and ownership during the next several days.

Current evacuations include:

Wagon Creek

Forbes Park

Tres Valles

Paraise Acres

Raspberry Mountain

Pine Haven

Cuchara Valley

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the towns of La Veta, Cuchara and south of U.S. 160 in the Fort Garland area. Trinchera in Costilla County was on pre-evacuation notice as well.

Highway 160 remains closed due to fire activity along the road and there is no estimate of reopening at this time. Highway 12 is also closed in the Cuchara Valley area due to mandatory evacuations.

Hot, windy, extremely dry conditions are fueling the rapid growth of the wildfire.

Some structures have been burned by the wildfire. There were reports that homes were lost.

The fire five miles east of Fort Garland — about 160 miles south of Denver — is 0 percent contained since being reported Wednesday.

A shelter for large animals at the La Veta 4H barn remained open. A secondary location for residents to take their animals has been established at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad.