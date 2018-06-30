Spring Fire continues to grow rapidly, acreage jumps to more than 41,000

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — The Spring Fire burning in southern Colorado continued to explode in size as acreage reached 41,292 Saturday evening — about 3,000 more than Saturday morning’s estimate.

480 people are fighting the fire, which is 0 percent contained. Crews are dealing with hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

The Spring Fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland in Costilla and Huerfano Counties, about 160 miles south of Denver. It was reported Wednesday afternoon.

52-year-old Jesper Jorgenson is in custody for investigation of arson related to the fire. He was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Costilla County Jail.

“The investigation is still ongoing so information on this matter is limited,” the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The fire has forced evacuation orders in Costilla and Huerfano counties.

Huerfano County Emergency Management said shelters have been established at the Huerfano County Community Center in Walsenburg and the the Community Center in Trinidad.

An evacuation shelter has also been established at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center. Power will be shut off to the area.

Animals are being sheltered at the La Veta 4-H Barn located at 401-499 Moore Avenue in La Veta. A secondary location for residents to take their animals has been established at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad.

Structures have been lost in the Spring Fire. Officials have not said how many have burned. They plan to identify the structures lost and ownership during the next several days.

Authorities said they hoped to have more specific information Sunday. They were also in the process of establishing a disaster assistance center for affected residents.

Mandatory evacuations include:

Wagon Creek

Forbes Park

Tres Valles

Paraise Acres

Raspberry Mountain

Pine Haven

Cuchara Valley

Navajo Ranch

Majors Ranch

Residences along Huerfano County Road 530 and south to Highway 160 (including Vega Road near Navajo)

The area north and east of Trinchera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in the Fort Garland area (the town of Fort Garland itself is not included in the evacuation order)

Pre-evacuations include:

La Veta

Red Wing

Chama

Malachite

Gardner

Badito (south side of Highway 69)

Highway 160 remains closed due to fire activity along the road and there is no estimate of reopening at this time. Highway 12 is also closed in the Cuchara Valley area due to mandatory evacuations.

Huerfano County officials said a meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the La Veta High School gym to update the public on the fire.