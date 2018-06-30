× Saturday’s forecast includes cooler temperatures, scattered thunderstorms

DENVER — Temperatures will be significantly cooler to start our weekend thanks to plenty of cloud cover, with highs only making it into the mid-70s.

A passing cold front will keep winds out of the north through the day, initiating thunderstorms during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms will be severe, capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and frequent lightning. The best chance for severe weather will be along and east of the I-25 corridor.

Storms will clear out quickly Saturday evening, keeping a few clouds around as temperatures drop into the mid-50s to start the day on Sunday. Sunday will be quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain seasonable, topping off in the upper 80s with breezy conditions.

A stagnant weather pattern will stay with us through the upcoming week, with an isolated chance of a shower or two each afternoon. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the mid-90s by Tuesday, staying warm through Friday. A few scattered storms look possible for Fourth of July, with damaging wind and large hail the main concern.

