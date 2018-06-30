× Phil Weiser wins Democratic nomination to run for Colorado Attorney General

DENVER — Phil Weiser has won the Democratic party nomination to run for Colorado Attorney General against Republican George Brauchler in November.

State Rep. Joe Salazar conceded the primary election race Saturday in a phone call to congratulate Weiser. The race was extremely close. Weiser won by about 5,100 votes. Nearly 600,000 votes were cast in this race.

“I want to sincerely congratulate our nominee, Phil Weiser,” Salazar said in a press release Saturday. “He ran a great campaign in a tough race. We’ve started a lot of conversations about the importance of the Attorney General’s office, how to ensure equity and justice are priorities of our elected officials, and about the future of the Democratic party.”

Phil Weiser, a former Obama advisor and Dean of CU Law, received the most money and establishment support – including an endorsement from Gov. Hickenlooper.

State Rep. Joe Salazar went after the progressive wing of the party and received the support of Bernie Sanders.

Weiser had 298,048 votes or 50.43% and Salazar had 292,912 votes or 49.57%.

