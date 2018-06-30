List: Wildfires burning in Colorado

DENVER — Firefighters in Colorado are battling a number of fires throughout the state. Warm, dry weather has created challenging conditions for crews. Moreover, hundreds of homes are currently under mandatory evacuation orders.

Below is a list of major wildfires burning statewide. Click on the title of the fire for its latest update.

416 Fire

Location: La Plata County, southwest Colorado

Acreage: 47,031

Containment: 37%

Burro Fire

Location: Montezuma County, southwest Colorado

Acreage: 3,869

Containment: 40%

Golf Course Fire

Location: Northeastern Grand County near Grand Lake

Acreage: 20

Containment: 100%

High Chateau Fire

Location: Western Teller County, west of Colorado Springs

Acreage: 1,400

Containment: 0%

Spring Fire

Location: Costilla and Huerfano Counties, southern Colorado

Acreage: 41,292

Containment: 0%

Stonemoor Fire

Location: Pueblo, just west of city limits

Acreage: 217

Containment: 70%

Sugarloaf Fire

Location: Southeastern Grand County

Acreage: 1,322

Containment: 0%

Weston Pass Fire

Location: Western Park County, central Colorado

Acreage: 4,000

Containment: 10%