List: Wildfires burning in Colorado

DENVER — Firefighters in Colorado are battling a number of fires throughout the state. Warm, dry weather has created challenging conditions for crews. Moreover, hundreds of homes are currently under mandatory evacuation orders.
Below is a list of major wildfires burning statewide. Click on the title of the fire for its latest update.
Location: La Plata County, southwest Colorado
Acreage: 47,031
Containment: 37%
Location: Montezuma County, southwest Colorado
Acreage: 3,869
Containment: 40%
Location: Northeastern Grand County near Grand Lake
Acreage: 20
Containment: 100%
Location: Western Teller County, west of Colorado Springs
Acreage: 1,400
Containment: 0%
Location: Costilla and Huerfano Counties, southern Colorado
Acreage: 41,292
Containment: 0%
Location: Pueblo, just west of city limits
Acreage: 217
Containment: 70%
Location: Southeastern Grand County
Acreage: 1,322
Containment: 0%
Location: Western Park County, central Colorado
Acreage: 4,000
Containment: 10%