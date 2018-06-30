Golf Course Fire in Grand County is 100 percent contained

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — The Golf Course Fire burning near Grand Lake is 100 percent contained, the chief of the Grand Lake Fire Department said early Saturday evening.

Evacuation orders issued for hundreds of homes on Thursday had been lifted by Friday evening. However, some people living in a few homes closest to the fire were not allowed to return Friday night.

County Road 49 was also reopened.

The fire is burning at the Grand Lake Golf Course. Officials said Friday it had burned about 20 acres. There have been no reports of injuries or loss of structures.

The original evacuation order covered 300 homes and impacted about 450 people. Evacuees were sent to the Grand Lake Center at 301 Marina Drive in Grand Lake.

About two dozen residents sought shelter on Thursday night with assistance from the American Red Cross. Authorities went door-to-door telling people to leave.

“Multiple crews from Grand Lake Fire, Grand Fire, East Grand Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs, EMS and sheriff’s office are currently working the fire to get it under control,” Grand County officials said Thursday afternoon.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by reckless behavior.

The Golf Course Fire is separate from the Sugarloaf Fire, which is burning in southeastern Grand County near the Summit County border.