Evacuation orders lifted for Stonemoor Fire near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities have lifted evacuation orders previously issued due to the Stonemoor Fire burning just west of Pueblo city limits.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire had burned 217 acres and was 40 percent contained.

Employees at the Nature and Raptor Centers have also been allowed to return.

Both air and ground crews are fighting the fire. A portion of Highway 96 remains closed.

No homes have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.

The grass fire began midday Friday.