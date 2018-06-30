416 Fire grows to 47,031 acres, firefighting cost rises to $26.4 million

DURANGO, Colo. — The 416 Fire north of Durango continued to grow Saturday, jumping from 41,617 acres on Friday to 47,031 acres as of Saturday evening. Firefighting costs also rose to $26.4 million, according to officials.

There are 360 people working on the fire, which began on June 1. It is 37 percent contained.

Weather conditions remain difficult for firefighters, who are dealing with high temperatures, strong winds and low relative humidity.

Officials expect the northwest portion of the fire to spread west on Sunday. The fire will also likely spread north and northeast within creek drainage areas. It could also spread east toward the Highway 500 corridor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.