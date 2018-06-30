416 Fire grows to more than 51,000 acres, firefighting cost rises to $27 million

DURANGO, Colo. — The 416 Fire north of Durango grew significantly during the weekend, jumping from 41,617 acres Friday to 51,068 acres as of 8 a.m. Monday. Firefighting costs also rose to $27 million, according to officials.

There are 363 people working on the fire, which began on June 1. It is 37 percent contained.

Weather conditions remain difficult for firefighters, who are dealing with high temperatures, strong winds and low relative humidity.

Officials expect the fire to continue to grow westward into a wilderness area on Monday. Growth is also likely in creek beds to the north and northeast of the fire. Additionally, the northeast section of the fire will probably move east toward the Highway 550 corridor.

While Monday will remain dry, officials are hopeful subtropical moisture will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the possibility of cloud cover and moisture.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The nearby Burro Fire in Montezuma County has burned 4,415 acres and is 40 percent contained as of early Monday morning.