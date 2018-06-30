× 4-5 structures lost in High Chateau Fire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Four to five structures have been destroyed in the High Chateau Fire in Teller County in the mountains west of Colorado Springs. Officials said Saturday they did not know what type of structures burned in the fire that was estimated to be 661 acres in size.

Evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon soon after the fire started. An evacuation center was opened at Cripple Creek High School. Pets are allowed at the shelter, but they must be crated.

Evacuations are in place for the following subdivisions: Slater Creek Road, Eagle Crest Ranch at Slater Creek, Sunrise Ridge, Chateau West, Highland Meadows, Dome Rock Ranch, Living Forest Estates, High Chateau Ranch, and Lookout Point Road.

New mandatory evacuations were issued late Saturday afternoon for Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olson Slater Creek and Ponderosa subdivisions.

Large animals can be taken to a shelter at the Cripple Creek Fairgrounds.

A sheriff’s office spokesman says the fire started on around 1 p.m. Friday on two acres of forested land before it moved into the High Chateau subdivision.