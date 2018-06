WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is relocating a moose from the Denver metro area to a more rural region.

CPW said it responded to reports of a moose in Westminster Friday morning.

The moose is a 400-lb. yearling. Officials tranquilized it and say it will be relocated to the Fairplay area.

Our #wildlife officers responded to a report of a moose in Westminster. The moose was a 400lb yearling. We've tranquilized it and are safely relocating it to the Fairplay area. Thanks @WestminsterPD (and to the community) for the help! pic.twitter.com/O8DJ0DpK4z — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 29, 2018

