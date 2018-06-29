Wildfire burns nearly 50 acres southwest of Fairplay in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A fire in Park County has burned an estimated 47 acres and is 0 percent contained, officials said Thursday.

The U.S. Forest Service has assumed command of the Weston Pass Fire about 9 miles southwest of Fairplay in the Buffalo Peaks wilderness area.

There are no mandatory evacuation orders in place.

The Colorado Office of Emergency Management said the fire is burning west of U.S. Highway 285, south of County Road 22, near Buffalo Peaks Road at U.S. Forest Roads 158 and 431.

The fire is being fueled by wind gusts up to 30 mph. Combined with record warm temperatures and low humidity, fighting the fire has been difficult.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

At least three firefighting helicopters responded to the fire, which was one of three that broke out across the state on Thursday.

RELATED: Colorado fires

The Golf Course Fire burned 20 to 25 acres and forced about 450 people to evacuate near Grand Lake.

The Sugarloaf Fire has burned about 300 acres in remote Grand County.

And the Spring Creek Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres between Fort Garland and La Veta in Costilla County since it started Wednesday.