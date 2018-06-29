Where fireworks are and aren’t allowed in metro Denver

DENVER — As firefighters deal with extreme fire danger in many parts of Colorado, a number of counties and cities have fireworks bans in place that do not allow fireworks of any kind, including sparklers. Many areas do not allow fireworks regardless of fire danger.

Colorado law forbids the use of personal fireworks that explode or leave the ground, including firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles, cherry bombs and other similar fireworks.

Some Colorado cities and counties permit legal fireworks. These include fireworks that do not explode or leave the ground, such as ground spinners and sparklers.

Below is a list of personal fireworks bans in a number of cities and counties in the Denver area and other Colorado communities:

Unincorporated Adams County: Use of all fireworks is prohibited in unincorporated Adams County east of North Schumaker Road. Many municipalities have local bans, including Commerce City and Northglenn.

Unincorporated Arapahoe County: Sale and use of all fireworks is prohibited in unincorporated parts of the county. Some incorporated areas, like Greenwood Village and Centennial, have local bans.

Arvada: Possession and use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Aurora: Sale and use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Boulder County: Use of all fireworks is prohibited in western parts of the county.

Boulder (city): Possession and use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Breckenridge: Use of all fireworks is prohibited between July 3 and 5. Fourth of July fireworks show is canceled.

Brighton: Legal fireworks are permitted within city limits.

Broomfield: Some kinds of small, legal fireworks are permitted, including sparklers.

Centennial: Sale, possession and use of all fireworks are prohibited.

Commerce City: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Denver (city and county): Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Denver Mountain Parks: Use and possession of all fireworks are prohibited. This includes a number of popular parks in and near the metro area, including Lookout Mountain and Daniels Park.

Douglas County:Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Englewood: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Fort Collins: Sale, possession and use of all fireworks are prohibited.

Garfield County: Legal fireworks OK to purchase and possess, but illegal to use in unincorporated Garfield County. Some municipalities may allow fireworks within city limits.

Golden: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Greenwood Village: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Jefferson County: Sale, possession and use of all fireworks are prohibited.

Lakewood: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Larimer County: Legal fireworks are permitted outside city limits of municipalities with bans, such as Fort Collins.

Littleton: Possession and use of all fireworks are prohibited.

Lone Tree: Legal fireworks are permitted.

Northglenn: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Parker: Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Summit County: Use of all fireworks is prohibited. All professional fireworks shows for Summit County are canceled.

Thornton: Sale, possession and use of all fireworks are prohibited.

Weld County: Legal fireworks are permitted.

Westminster: Sparklers, fountains and spinners are permitted between 12 p.m. on July 3 and 12 p.m. on July 5. Westminster is not affected by the Jefferson County ban during that period.

You can find a list of local professional Fourth of July fireworks shows by clicking here.