Walmart shooting suspect will go to trial

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The man accused of shooting and killing three people inside a Thornton Walmart in November was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Scott Ostrem is facing six first-degree murder and 30 attempted murder charges.

In court Friday, District Attorney Dave Young, of the 17th Judicial District, played surveillance video that investigators say shows Ostrem walking into the Walmart off Grant Street on Nov. 1, 2017 and firing seven shots from a semi-automatic handgun.

Three people died in the shooting: Pamela Marquez, 52; Carlos Moreno, 66; and Victor Vasquez, 26.

Their family members, many wearing t-shirts and pins to honor the victims, were in court Friday. At times, they had tears in their eyes and other times they glared at Ostrem.

Ostrem, in a yellow and white striped jumpsuit, acted aloof and mostly stared at the wooden paneling in front of him.

Prosecutors say Ostrem went to a shooting range, Colorado Clays Shooting Park, the afternoon of the shooting and fired more than two dozen shots at a target.

They say Ostrem was wearing the same clothes seen on the shooter in surveillance video.

Ostrem’s defense attorneys did not question the video, but rather statements from some of the witnesses whose descriptions of the shooter varied.

Some told police the shooter had red hair, was Hispanic, had a mustache or wore glasses.

Judge Mark Warner decided Friday that Ostrem will go to trial. He remains in jail without bond.