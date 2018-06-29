Temperatures cool for the weekend and with a chance of rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is a cool down coming our way and it arrives overnight through Saturday, with it a chance of severe weather but at least there's rain forecast.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the 50s for the Denver area, much cooler than the past several mornings. The weather will be quite tame overnight.

The weather will become active by the midday and afternoon as a line of strong to potentially severe storms moves through northcentral and northeastern Colorado. This will be the only chance of rain through the weekend.

As far as the severe thunderstorm chances, these storms will have hail and damaging wind as they move east across the plains.

Coming with the storms is a much cooler forecast; highs in the 70s versus the 90s or 100s we have been in.

This brief reprieve only lasts the one day, by Sunday we dry out and warm-up again.

