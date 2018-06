AURORA, Colo. — A suspect shot during an officer-involved shooting in Aurora Friday has died, the Aurora Police Department said shortly after 1 p.m.

APD said the shooting happened near 6th Avenue and Dillon Street. The area is just east of 6th Avenue’s junction with Interstate 225.

6th Avenue is closed in the area.

No officers were hurt, according to APD.

#APDAlert: Officers are on-scene of an officer-involved shooting at 6th Ave and Dillon St., 6th Ave is closed in the the area. One suspect shot. No officers injured. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/4KXx232QeO — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 29, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as authorities release more information.